"Friendly people of India...": Nepal PM extends Republic Day wishes to India

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal extended Republic Day wishes to India and expressed confidence over the strengthening of India-Nepal ties. Taking to X, Nepal PMO said, "On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India, I extend my best wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the government and friendly people of India for good health, peace and prosperity. I am confident that the ties of friendship between our countries will continue to grow further."

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Friday celebrated the 75th Republic Day and unfurled the national flag. The Indian envoy to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava presided over the event and unfurled the flag.

Organizing an event on the lawn of the Embassy, hundreds of Indian nationals living in Nepal attended the ceremony where the address by Indian President Droupadi Murmu was also screened. The Indian Ambassador referring to President Murmu's address stated that India in the next 25 years aims to be amongst the developed nations; while doing so, the neighbours also would be given priority, the Indian Chief of Mission reiterated.

"We will not be becoming a developed nation or achieve our tasks unless we take our neighbours along and that is reflected in our neighbourhood first policy that Prime Minister Modi has been following for the last ten years. We see the fruits of that policy in our relations with Nepal. Last year was especially important- the visit of Prime Minister Prachanda in May-June of last year and earlier this month, the visit of the External Affairs Minister of India. These visits have embarked a new momentum and direction to our ties," Ambassador Srivastava said addressing the event. Indian envoy presented books to thirty educational institutions worth Nepal Rupee 19 lakhs (Rs 11 lakhs). On this occasion, the Ambassador felicitated widows and next of kin of deceased soldiers by disbursing their dues of NRs. 5.07 Crore (over Rs 3cr) and blankets. The Embassy also unveiled Bhu Puu-2024 magazine covering welfare initiatives of the Government of India for ex-servicemen domiciled in Nepal.

The celebrations witnessed renditions of patriotic songs and performances by students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the Embassy and Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Kathmandu. India is celebrating its momentous platinum celebrations of the country's Republic Day with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest. (ANI)

