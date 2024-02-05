Left Menu

World Defence Show 2024 opens in Riyadh

The World Defence Show 2024 kicked off yesterday in Riyadh, attracting significant participation from over 773 exhibitors across 75 countries.

ANI | Updated: 05-02-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 14:47 IST
Flag of Saudi Arabia. Image Credit: ANI

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], February 5 (ANI/WAM): The World Defence Show 2024 kicked off yesterday in Riyadh, attracting significant participation from over 773 exhibitors across 75 countries. Government entities and leading local and international defence and security companies actively joined the event, highlighting the growing importance of the sector in the region.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the defence sector is projected to contribute approximately SAR 93.75 billion to the GDP by 2030. Scheduled to run until February 8, the show serves as a vital platform for industry experts, manufacturers, and decision-makers to connect and shape the future of defence and security.

Additionally, the World Defence Show 2024 creates an ideal environment for nurturing international partnerships in the defence and security sector. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

