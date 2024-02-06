Left Menu

Israel: Haifa's largest hospital hit by suspected cyber attack

The Rambam Medical Center, Haifa's largest hospital, was hit by a suspected cyber attack on Sunday night.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 15:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], February 6 (ANI/TPS): The Rambam Medical Center, Haifa's largest hospital, was hit by a suspected cyber attack on Sunday night.

The Health Ministry, the National Cyber Directorate and the Rambam Medical Center said none of the hospital's systems or activities were disrupted.

Information security officials are investigating. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

