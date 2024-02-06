Israel: Haifa's largest hospital hit by suspected cyber attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 6 (ANI/TPS): The Rambam Medical Center, Haifa's largest hospital, was hit by a suspected cyber attack on Sunday night.

The Health Ministry, the National Cyber Directorate and the Rambam Medical Center said none of the hospital's systems or activities were disrupted.

Information security officials are investigating. (ANI/TPS)

