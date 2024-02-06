Tokyo Metropolitan government paving way for solar future, embraces perovskite technology

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is spearheading de-carbonization activity at the Morigasaki Water Reclamation Center in Ota District, Tokyo, the latest solar power generation perovskite solar cell, set up as a demonstration experiment. Perovskite solar cell is a Japanese original technology, and about 30 per cent of the world's production of iodine, the main material, is produced in Japan.

Shinichi Yoshida, from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, said: "Perovskite solar cells are very thin and light compared to conventional silicon solar cells. In addition, it is available to be bent, so it can be installed in various places. It is highly anticipated as a next-generation solar cell. "The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is making various efforts to increase the percentage of renewable energy use to around 50 per cent by 2030. Taking advantage of many buildings, this new technology cell can be installed in various places, and it is highly expected that it will accelerate further expansion of renewable energy," he added.

Morigasaki Water Reclamation Center is the facility to purify sewage water to release it into the river or the sea in Tokyo. It is the biggest one out of 13 facilities in Tokyo. Its operation needs a lot of electricity.

To supply electricity and make progress in de-carbonization, Morigasaki Center installed many solar panels. Assuming future possibilities, Tokyo Met. accepts setting up a perovskite solar cell.

Toshikatsu Moriya from Tokyo Metropolitan Government said: "Morigasaki Water Reclamation Center East Facility has installed more than 4,000 solar panels and generates more than one million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. The Perovskite solar cell is currently under verification, so we will continue to verify. As for the sewerage management, we will continuously commit to utilizing renewable energy". The Tokyo Metropolitan Government aims to create a clean, comfortable, and sustainable city. It is walking forward at a steady pace. (ANI)

