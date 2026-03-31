China's Sanctions on Japanese Lawmaker Ignite Diplomatic Tensions

Tensions have flared between China, Japan, and Taiwan as China imposed sanctions on Japanese lawmaker Keiji Furuya, citing his visits to Taiwan. Taiwan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chen Ming-chi, labeled China's actions as 'truly regrettable,' warning against Beijing's intimidating tactics, according to reports from the Taipei Times.

Sanctions against Furuya include a ban on entering mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, along with frozen assets in China. Chinese officials accuse him of collaborating with Taiwanese independence forces. In response, Furuya, aligned with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, dismissed the impact of the sanctions, while Japan's government condemned China's move as 'absolutely unacceptable.'

China's use of sanctions, viewed as transnational repression by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, could confront diplomatic challenges. As tensions persist, Taiwan's growing international recognition contrasts with Beijing's diminishing diplomatic influence, highlighting the complex dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)