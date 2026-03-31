Left Menu

China's Sanctions on Japanese Lawmaker Ignite Diplomatic Tensions

China's sanctions on Japanese lawmaker Keiji Furuya for visiting Taiwan have been condemned by Taiwan and Japan. The move is seen as part of China's coercive tactics, which may hinder diplomatic relations and highlight Taiwan's rising international profile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:00 IST
China's Sanctions on Japanese Lawmaker Ignite Diplomatic Tensions
Representative image (Photo: X@MoNDefense). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Tensions have flared between China, Japan, and Taiwan as China imposed sanctions on Japanese lawmaker Keiji Furuya, citing his visits to Taiwan. Taiwan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chen Ming-chi, labeled China's actions as 'truly regrettable,' warning against Beijing's intimidating tactics, according to reports from the Taipei Times.

Sanctions against Furuya include a ban on entering mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, along with frozen assets in China. Chinese officials accuse him of collaborating with Taiwanese independence forces. In response, Furuya, aligned with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, dismissed the impact of the sanctions, while Japan's government condemned China's move as 'absolutely unacceptable.'

China's use of sanctions, viewed as transnational repression by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, could confront diplomatic challenges. As tensions persist, Taiwan's growing international recognition contrasts with Beijing's diminishing diplomatic influence, highlighting the complex dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Energy Crisis

India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Energy Crisis

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Government to Launch Rabi Season Crop Procurement at MSP from April 7

Uttar Pradesh Government to Launch Rabi Season Crop Procurement at MSP from ...

 India
3
Vandalism Sparks Outrage: Ambedkar Statue Desecrated Again

Vandalism Sparks Outrage: Ambedkar Statue Desecrated Again

 India
4
Delhi MCD Bribery Scandal: CBI Nabs Deputy Commissioner and Aide

Delhi MCD Bribery Scandal: CBI Nabs Deputy Commissioner and Aide

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026