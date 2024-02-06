Left Menu

CM Yogi meets Nepal delegation in Lucknow, affirms commitment for Ayodhya-Janakpur circuit

Nepal's visiting parliamentary committee delegation called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 22:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with the Nepali delegation (Photo: X @myogiadityanath). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Nepal's visiting parliamentary committee delegation called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow on Tuesday. The parliamentary committee of Nepal's House of Representatives International Relations and Tourism Committee, under the leadership of Rajkishor Yadav, is on a visit to India.

"Today, held a courtesy meeting delegation of honourable MPs from neighbouring country Nepal, the land of Lord Pashupatinath at the official residence in Lucknow," CM Yogi posted on X. CM Yogi recalled the diplomatic and political relations, as well as the emotional bond between India and Nepal, during the meeting.

"I respect Nepal, we have diplomatic and political relation in between the two countries, on top of that we have emotional bonding which is unique and stands out amongst other countries," Yogi Adityanath said. He also affirmed the commitment of linking Janakpur and Ayodhya extending hand to facilitate the development of required infrastructure.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Nepal had announced Ayodhya-Janakpur circuit. Notably, India has allocated budget for the project and the work has commenced on the project.

The Nepali delegation also made a courtesy call to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday. "An 11-member delegation led by Shri Raj Kishore Yadav, Chairman, Nepali Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Tourism, paid a courtesy call on State Governor Smt. Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan today," the official X handle of UP Governor posted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

