Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Gohar Khan stated that the release of political prisoners and acceptance of its mandate to rule were the only "healing touch" that the establishment could offer post-elections, reported Dawn. His statements came after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir stated that the nation needs "stable hands and a healing touch to move on from the politics of anarchy and polarisation".

Meanwhile, in an interview with Arab News, Barrister Gohar said: "Healing touch would mean that you [army] got to make sure that there are no political prisoners anymore in Pakistan, as per Dawn. "[PTI] mandate has to be respected. Short of it, there can be no healing touch."

"United government means that every party should be united in one thing, which is that you have to respect and regard people's mandate first," Gohar said. "The people have spoken [through the vote] and for the first time they have spoken in a very tough situation [amid a crackdown against PTI]."

The call for the release of political detainees and acknowledgement of electoral mandates echoes the PTI's commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law in Pakistan. Along with that, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, emphasized the need for stable governance and unity in the wake of ongoing election proceedings, as reported by Dawn.

General Munir, speaking through the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), highlighted the importance of a unified government representing Pakistan's diverse political landscape. He stressed that elections and democracy are tools to serve the people, not ends in themselves. "The nation needs stable hands and a healing touch to move on from the politics of anarchy and polarization," General Munir stated, emphasizing the importance of progressive governance for Pakistan's sizable population.

Acknowledging the significance of political maturity, General Munir urged political parties to rise above self-interest and collaborate in serving the people, thereby ensuring the functionality and purposefulness of democracy. Furthermore, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif expressed intentions to form a united government with former allies, including the PPP, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan), amidst a fragmented mandate.

Nawaz Sharif's declaration came after a meeting with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore, following Nawaz's assertion of victory in the elections. The political landscape in Pakistan remains dynamic as parties navigate alliances and post-election scenarios. (ANI)

