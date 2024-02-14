'Still A Long Way to Go' says Israeli Military Chief to Northern Mayors following deadly rocket barrage

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 14 (ANI/TPS): Meeting with the mayors of northern Israeli communities on Wednesday, Israel's top soldier said "There is a long way to go" in restoring calm. The meeting came hours after an Israeli woman was killed and eight injured in a Hezbollah rocket barrage, leaving municipal leaders fuming that the military wasn't sufficiently protecting their communities. "It's a difficult morning. We've been at this event since October 7th and today was a step up," Shuki Ohana, mayor of Safed where the deadly rocket strike occurred.

"We are in an emergency routine and on full alert. Businesses in the city are affected. The city is in significant protection gaps. In Jerusalem they do not understand what is happening here, I call on the Prime Minister and the ministers to come here and provide solutions. I spoke with the Minister of the Negev and the Galilee this morning. We are asking for protection solutions and measures in the educational institutions. It is impossible to close our eyes. The Israeli government should do, not talk," Ohana said. The head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council, Amit Sofer, called on the government to escalate its strikes on Hezbollah to lead to the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which, among other things, prohibits the Iran-backed terror group from being active in southern Lebanon south of the Litani River. That resolution was passed in 2006 after the Second War in Lebanon.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi told the municipal leaders, "There are very great achievements in hitting Hezbollah in Lebanon, but we continue to act. This is not the point to stop. There is still a long way to go and we will walk it together," Halevi told the mayors that Hezbollah is "paying increasing prices" for its rocket fire, and that the IDF will "use all the tools and abilities" it has available should the conflict escalate. Halevi added he approved action plans in response to that morning's deadly rocket attack.

Hezbollah fired rockets at Safed, Kibbutz Manara, Moshav Netu'a, and a military base in northern Israel. In Safed, one woman was killed and eight Israelis in Safed were injured.

The woman, a soldier, was identified as 20-year-old Sgt. Omer Sarah Benjo. She will be laid to rest on Wednesday night at Kibbutz Ge'a near Ashkelon. Seven of the victims were being treated in Safed's Ziv Medical Center. Hospital officials said one patient was in moderate condition while six others were being treated for light injuries.

The eighth victim was airlifted to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa with serious injuries. In response, Israeli fighter jets launched an extensive wave of air strikes on Hezbollah positions in the areas of Jabal al Brij, Hona, Dunin, Adashit and Alzuana. Targets included military buildings, terror infrastructure, and facilities belonging to Hezbolla's elite Radwan Unit. (ANI/TPS)

