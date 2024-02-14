Left Menu

"This will be symbol of unity, harmony...UAE has written golden chapter": PM Modi at inauguration of BAPS Hindu temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the majestic Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir here on Wednesday, inscribed the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' on a stone in premises of the religious place

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 22:20 IST
"This will be symbol of unity, harmony...UAE has written golden chapter": PM Modi at inauguration of BAPS Hindu temple
BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Visuals: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the majestic Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir here on Wednesday, inscribed the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' on a stone in premises of the religious place. Prime Minister Modi also engaged with children at the BAPS Hindu temple, who crafted miniature art pieces.

He met volunteers and key contributors who were involved in creation of the temple, from its inception to its completion. 'BAPS Mandir', the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, sits on 27 acres of land that was generously gifted by the UAE leadership.

The significance of this cultural milestone lies not only in its architectural grandeur but also in the message it conveys--a testament to the harmonious relationship between Bharat and the Gulf region. Prime Minister Modi's personal involvement in the temple project also reflects the shared commitment to cultural understanding and mutual respect between the two nations.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir is set to become the Middle East's first traditional Hindu stone temple. Situated in the Abu Mureikhah area, this majestic structure embodies the spirit of cultural peace and collaboration and is a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE. The temple event was also attended by Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of UAE, Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

As the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the BAPS Mandir has become a focal point of cultural and spiritual significance, drawing devotees from various corners. PM Modi arrived in UAE on Tuesday on a two-day visit and talked about the BAPS temple at the 'Ahlan Modi' diaspora event held yesterday.

He thanked UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for giving approval for the BAPS Hindu Mandir, saying that it reflects his love and respect for India and couldn't have been possible without his love and support. Standing tall at 108 feet, the BAPS Hindu Mandir is not only a symbol of spiritual devotion but also a marvel of engineering and craftsmanship. The foundation stone, a cornerstone of cultural unity, was laid by Prime Minister Modi in 2017, reflecting the collaborative effort to bring this vision to life.

The incorporation of advanced technology, including 300 sensors, elevates the temple to the status of a scientific marvel. The estimated cost of this magnificent construction, a testament to the devotion and commitment of the community, is Dh400 million. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
2
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024