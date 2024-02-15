Left Menu

Nepal Police arrests 8 people for alleged involvement in trafficking of Indian nationals

At a press conference on Thursday, the Kathmandu Police Range, which led the rescue operation, presented those charged with holding Indian nationals hostage and falsely promising to facilitate their journey to the US.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 23:06 IST
Nepal Police arrests 8 people for alleged involvement in trafficking of Indian nationals
Nepal Police arrest 8 people over alleged involvement in trafficking of Indian nationals (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal Police on Thursday arrested eight people alleged to be involved in the attempted trafficking and confinement of 11 Indian nationals who were rescued from the capital on Wednesday evening. At a press conference on Thursday, the Kathmandu Police Range, which led the rescue operation, presented those charged with holding Indian nationals hostage and falsely promising to facilitate their journey to the US.

"A few days ago, we got information from various sources, and upon analysing the information, we rescued 11 Indian nationals from a house in Ratopul (Kathmandu). We rescued them from that rented home and kept them at a hotel after the rescue," Bhupendra Khatri, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathmandu Police Range, told the media. A police team from the Kathmandu Police Range successfully rescued 11 Indian nationals who were reportedly brought to Kathmandu by a human trafficking racket, lured with promises of sending them to the US.

The special police team conducted the rescue operation last night in the Ratopul area, according to Chief of Kathmandu Police Range SSP Bhupendra Khatri. Those arrested were identified as Indra Singh Yadav, Nipun Gupta, Charanjit Singh, Ashok Kumar, Abdul Rahim, Manish Kumar Malhotra, Ravi Mewade, and Ramchandra Sharma.

"Those people who have come into our contact claiming themselves to be the victims (of attempted trafficking), they've come to Nepal via airways from Dubai, Qatar, India, and the UAE to enter the United States of America. Those involved in sending people illegally, some of the members are said to be in India as well as in Mexico and each Indian Citizen who wants to go USA has to pay about four to four and a half million (Indian Currency) and upon arriving in Kathmandu, they're supposed to pay USD 3,000 and handover their passport to the agents," SSP Khatri added. The SSP mentioned that the police will conduct investigations into charges related to human trafficking, transportation, and kidnapping, including holding individuals hostage.

The mastermind behind this operation, according to the police, is Indra Singh Yadav. The hostages were reportedly coerced into asking for additional funds from their families by being shown manipulated visuals, falsely indicating that they had reached Mexico. The Kathmandu Police Range revealed that the victims were pressured to request money from their families, claiming that the cost per person to be sent to the US required INR 4 million. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024