Left Menu

US Dy Secy Richard Verma's India visit explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation, ensure free Indo-Pacific

During his three-day visit to India, US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma held meetings with many senior Indian officials and explored opportunities to strengthen India-US cooperation as well as work towards ensuring a free, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 07:38 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 07:38 IST
US Dy Secy Richard Verma's India visit explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation, ensure free Indo-Pacific
US Deputy Secretary Richard verma with EAM S Jaishankar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

During his three-day visit to India, US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma held meetings with many senior Indian officials and explored opportunities to strengthen India-US cooperation as well as work towards ensuring a free, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Verma was on India visit from February 19 to 21. He met with senior Indian officials in New Delhi to "advance the US-Indian global strategic partnership," US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller said in a statement.

During his visit, Verma held meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, and Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri. "The meetings explored opportunities to strengthen US-India cooperation and people-to-people ties to ensure a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," Miller stated.

The Deputy Secretary also met with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, to discuss further expanding trade and economic ties between New Delhi and Washington. Verma and Indian officials further emphasised the benefits of a close partnership in addressing global security challenges, the statement added.

On February 20, the US Deputy Secretary participated at the INDUS-X Summit 2024. Addressing the event, he said there is a transformational period in US-India ties, and the two countries are more "closely aligned than ever before." "We are in a transformational period in US-India ties. I have been privileged and honoured to be working on this relationship for quite a while. And when I think about what we're doing today, the progress that we're making in all areas," Verma said during the summit.

"When I look at the joint statement that was signed between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden for the state visit last summer, I have never seen a more detailed and consequential pathway for our two countries," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024