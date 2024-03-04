Left Menu

Dubai Holding announces international expansion of its 'Leaders of Tomorrow Graduate Programme'

ANI | Updated: 04-03-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 22:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 4 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with operations in 13 countries, today announced the expansion of its "Leaders of Tomorrow Graduate Programme" internationally while reaffirming its commitment to foster talent from universities in the UAE. Open for applications until July 1, 2024, the transformative 12-month programme offers recent graduates unparalleled access to the Group's diverse business portfolio and a clear pathway to professional growth.

Commencing with a series of roadshows across leading UAE and UK-based universities, the 2024 edition of the rotational programme provides graduates access to specialised training, professional one-on-one mentorship, job shadowing opportunities and real-world strategic projects across different business units within Dubai Holding's portfolio, including real estate, asset management, entertainment, hospitality and investments. Graduates enrolling in the programme will become integral members of a collaborative and inclusive team, allowing them to contribute to exciting initiatives and harness unrivalled networking opportunities.

Upon successful completion of the programme, graduates will have the opportunity to secure a full-time role within one of Dubai Holding's companies, which operate across multiple sectors including real estate, hospitality, leisure and entertainment, retail, media, ICT, design, education, manufacturing and logistics, among others. Fatma Hussain, Chief People Officer, Dubai Holding, said, "As a socially responsible business that operates for the good of tomorrow, we believe in the importance of developing the next generation of leaders and empowering them to play an integral role within our innovative ecosystem. By offering an experiential journey of learning, collaborating and networking across diverse sectors and departments, the Dubai Holding Leaders of Tomorrow Graduate Programme will equip graduates with the experience needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape."

She added, "Whilst the international expansion of the programme reflects our unwavering commitment to nurture talent on a global scale, the programme directly supports our Emiratisation drive and commitment to cultivate skillsets and build expertise amongst UAE nationals. Through such initiatives, we not only help advance the UAE's knowledge-based economy, but also play a major role in driving sustainable growth in the region and beyond." (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

