Naresh Kumar appointed as next Indian envoy to Islamic Republic of Mauritania

Naresh Kumar, who is presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been appointed as the next Indian envoy to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, MEA said in an official statement. Kumar is the Foreign Service officer of batch 2006.

"Naresh Kumar (YOA:2006), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," MEA statement read. Both countries have a democratic form of government and enjoy cordial and friendly relations.

India has opened its mission in Nouakchott in June 2021. India provides substantial developmental, human resource development, and infrastructural aid to Mauritania, according to the Indian Embassy website. India has extended a Line of Credit (LOC) of value aggregating USD 21.8 million to Mauritania towards agro-industries (milk processing plant) and drinking water projects

India's main exports to Mauritania are cereals (and related products), tanning and dyeing extracts, plastic products, cotton, ceramic, Iron and steel articles, boilers and related mechanical appliances and non-railway vehicles, etc. Mauritania's main exports to India include iron and steel, ores, slag, ash, cotton and copper-made articles, aluminium, electrical machinery, etc. Total bilateral trade was USD 94.53 million between 2019-20. Moreover, India's imports from Mauritania were USD 10.70 million between 2019-20, and India's exports to Mauritania were USD 83.83 million in the same period. (ANI)

