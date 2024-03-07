Left Menu

Frauds committed by criminals claiming to be from the Bank of Israel

The criminals may send a letter that is supposedly "on behalf of" the Bank of Israel.

ANI | Updated: 07-03-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 23:53 IST
Frauds committed by criminals claiming to be from the Bank of Israel
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 7 (ANI/TPS): The Bank of Israel warned the Israelis about criminals attempting to defraud people by misrepresenting themselves as representatives of the Bank, and in other ways. The criminals may send a letter that is supposedly "on behalf of" the Bank of Israel.

These attempts at fraud are mainly aimed at the elderly and at weaker population groups, said the Bank. As part of the misrepresentation, the recipient is asked to transfer money, with the claim that it is to ensure that the customer can meet loan repayments. In one example, a letter is sent "on behalf of" the Bank of Israel, showing a request to transfer money. The misrepresentation is carried out through a variety of communication channels such as telephone calls, SMS messages, and email.

The public is asked to remain alert and to avoid sending personal or confidential details, and to increase the awareness of the elderly. We emphasise that the Bank of Israel, the commercial banks, and the credit card companies will never contact people to ask them to provide personal, confidential, or financial details, including means of verification or identification such as an SMS containing a personal code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024