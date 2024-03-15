Left Menu

4 Chinese Coast Guard enters prohibited waters near Kinmen

Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) on Friday expelled four Chinese Coast Guard vessels that violated restricted waters off Kinmen, an island under Taiwan's control, as reported by Central News Agency, Focus Taiwan.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 23:13 IST
4 Chinese Coast Guard enters prohibited waters near Kinmen
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) on Friday expelled four Chinese Coast Guard vessels that violated restricted waters off Kinmen, an island under Taiwan's control, as reported by Central News Agency, Focus Taiwan. The incursion, detected at 2:46 pm, prompted a swift response from Taiwanese patrol vessels, which closely monitored and issued warnings until the Chinese ships retreated from the prohibited zones surrounding Kinmen Island.

According to Focus Taiwan, despite assertions from the China Coast Guard that their patrol was conducted within legal boundaries, the China Coast Guard said the ships were "legally patrolling waters off Kinmen," the statement added. According to the CGA, the Chinese vessels were in waters 3 to 3.2 nautical miles south of Kinmen Island, as per Focus Taiwan.

Recently on Thursday, Taiwan and China initiated a joint rescue mission following a fishing boat capsizing incident near Taiwan's Kinmen Islands, aimed at locating two missing crew members, as reported by Aljazeera. The boat, with six individuals on board, sank approximately 1.07 nautical miles southwest of Dongding islet around 6 am on Thursday, as reported by Taiwanese authorities.

According to Aljazeera, two people have been confirmed dead, while two survivors have been rescued from the scene. The area is sensitive because Kinmen is located just 5km (three miles) off China's eastern coast. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024