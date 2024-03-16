Left Menu

Australian blueberry breaks world record as heaviest ever

According to a spokesperson for Guinness World Records the fruit, picked on November 13, underwent confirmation this week, solidifying its status as the heaviest blueberry ever recorded.

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 11:49 IST
Australia has recently made waves in the world of fruit cultivation, with a remarkable blueberry breaking records as the heaviest globally. Tipping the scales at an astounding 20.4 grams (0.71 ounces), this giant blueberry has officially secured its place in the record books, CNN reported. According to a spokesperson for Guinness World Records speaking to CNN on Friday, the fruit, picked on November 13, underwent confirmation this week, solidifying its status as the heaviest blueberry ever recorded. Measuring 39.31 millimeters (1.55 inches) across, approximately the size of a table tennis ball, this exceptional berry was cultivated in Corindi, New South Wales, Australia, under the care of Costa Group's blueberry growers.

The blueberry belongs to the Eterna variety, known for its impressive fruit size, crisp texture, and extended shelf life, as explained by senior horticulturalist Brad Hocking in a statement released by the company on Tuesday, according to CNN. Hocking expressed, "Eterna as a variety has a really great flavor and consistently large fruit. When we picked this one, there were probably around 20 other berries of a similar size."

The previous record for the heaviest blueberry, held by a 16.20-gram (0.57-ounce) berry grown in Western Australia in 2020, was surpassed by this extraordinary specimen. Costa Group, dedicated to developing new blueberry varieties adaptable to various conditions, highlighted the exceptional qualities of this achievement. "This really is a delightful piece of fruit," remarked Hocking. "While the fruit is large, there's absolutely no compromise on quality or flavor as would be expected when developing a premium variety blueberry."

Among other notable entries in the Guinness World Records, an Israeli farmer, Chahi Ariel, claimed the title for the world's heaviest strawberry in February 2022 with a specimen weighing 289 grams (10 ounces). Additionally, in August 2019, a colossal grapefruit broke records, becoming the world's heaviest and largest grapefruit by circumference, weighing more than 7 pounds 14 ounces and measuring 28.75 inches, equivalent to the size of a regulation basketball, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

