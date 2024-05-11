Left Menu

MQM leader Altaf Hussain warns of severe repercussions from atrocities in PoJK

In a stern warning, Altaf Hussain, founder and leader of the MQM, has voiced concerns over the escalating atrocities inflicted upon the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK).

In a stern warning, Altaf Hussain, founder and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), has voiced concerns over the increasing atrocities inflicted upon the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK). Addressing his followers through a continued study circle on social media, Hussain emphasised the dire situation faced by the inhabitants of PoJK, who he said have been deprived of their basic rights.

Amidst ongoing protests in the region, Hussain expressed solidarity with the people of PoJK, decrying the oppressive tactics employed by the state and the deployment of paramilitary forces to suppress dissent. He lamented the exploitation of Kashmiri sentiments by Pakistani civil and military elites, alleging that despite global support garnered in the name of Kashmir, the region remains neglected, with its populace relegated to second-class status.

Asserting that mere protests would not suffice, Hussain urged the youth of PoJK to engage in sustained struggle and sacrifice for their rights. He lent his support to the demands raised by the protesters, including the abolition of taxes on electricity bills, elimination of unfair privileges enjoyed by the ruling class, and restoration of subsidies on essential food items.

As tensions continue to escalate, the fate of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir hangs in the balance, with the spectre of severe repercussions looming large over the region. (ANI)

