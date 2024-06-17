Left Menu

Ammunition Explosion Injures Nine at Czech Army Training Area

An explosion involving ammunition injured nine people at the Libava training area in the Czech Republic on Monday. Czech Television reported the incident, and the Czech army confirmed the injuries on social media, but provided no further details.

Updated: 17-06-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:07 IST
An explosion involving ammunition at a Czech army training area injured nine people on Monday, Czech Television reported.

The explosion took place at the Libava training area in the east of the Czech Republic, the Czech army said earlier on social media platform X. It reported injuries, without giving more details.

