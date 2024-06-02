Left Menu

Controversy at Israel's Sde Teiman: Harrowing Conditions and Human Rights Concerns

Harrowing conditions surface at Israel's Sde Teiman hospital, dedicated to Palestinians detained by the military. Accusations of inhumane treatment, lack of pain relief, and inadequate medical care are mounting. While Israel denies maltreatment claims, human rights groups call for the facility's closure. A pending Israeli court decision adds to the urgency.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-06-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 19:27 IST
Reports have surfaced of harrowing conditions at Israel's Sde Teiman hospital, a facility dedicated to treating Palestinians detained by the military. Patients are allegedly kept shackled and blindfolded, while surgeries are performed without adequate painkillers. The accusations have prompted calls from human rights groups to shut down the hospital.

While the Israeli government maintains that the hospital offers necessary medical treatment to suspected militants, former workers and human rights watchdogs dispute these claims. They suggest that many patients are non-combatants, detained without trial and subjected to squalid conditions.

Pressure is mounting on the Israeli government, with the country's highest court expected to hear arguments for closing the facility next week. This development comes amid rising allegations of human rights abuses, casting a spotlight on the hospital's controversial operations.

