Controversy at Israel's Sde Teiman: Harrowing Conditions and Human Rights Concerns
Harrowing conditions surface at Israel's Sde Teiman hospital, dedicated to Palestinians detained by the military. Accusations of inhumane treatment, lack of pain relief, and inadequate medical care are mounting. While Israel denies maltreatment claims, human rights groups call for the facility's closure. A pending Israeli court decision adds to the urgency.
- Country:
- Israel
Reports have surfaced of harrowing conditions at Israel's Sde Teiman hospital, a facility dedicated to treating Palestinians detained by the military. Patients are allegedly kept shackled and blindfolded, while surgeries are performed without adequate painkillers. The accusations have prompted calls from human rights groups to shut down the hospital.
While the Israeli government maintains that the hospital offers necessary medical treatment to suspected militants, former workers and human rights watchdogs dispute these claims. They suggest that many patients are non-combatants, detained without trial and subjected to squalid conditions.
Pressure is mounting on the Israeli government, with the country's highest court expected to hear arguments for closing the facility next week. This development comes amid rising allegations of human rights abuses, casting a spotlight on the hospital's controversial operations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
International bodies must take cognisance of human rights violations in PoK: Rajnath
Navigating the Storm: UNDP and UNAIDS’ Blueprint for Tackling HIV-Related Human Rights Crises
Pak human rights body raises concerns over defamation bill proposed in Punjab Assembly
FIFA Urged to Address Saudi Human Rights Before 2034 World Cup Decision
China pressuring Tibetans to relocate from long-established villages: Human Rights Watch