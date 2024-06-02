Controversy at Israel's Sde Teiman: Harrowing Conditions and Human Rights Concerns

Reports have surfaced of harrowing conditions at Israel's Sde Teiman hospital, a facility dedicated to treating Palestinians detained by the military. Patients are allegedly kept shackled and blindfolded, while surgeries are performed without adequate painkillers. The accusations have prompted calls from human rights groups to shut down the hospital.

While the Israeli government maintains that the hospital offers necessary medical treatment to suspected militants, former workers and human rights watchdogs dispute these claims. They suggest that many patients are non-combatants, detained without trial and subjected to squalid conditions.

Pressure is mounting on the Israeli government, with the country's highest court expected to hear arguments for closing the facility next week. This development comes amid rising allegations of human rights abuses, casting a spotlight on the hospital's controversial operations.

