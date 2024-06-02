Political Drama Unfolds: BJP Protests Against Kejriwal's Rajghat Visit

On Sunday, police detained several BJP workers, including Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, who were protesting against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Rajghat ahead of his scheduled surrender at Tihar jail.

Sachdeva, in a statement, mentioned that all protesters were released after an hour with a warning. The Delhi Police affirmed that the removal of protesters from the Rajghat area was a step taken to maintain law and order. 'To maintain law and order, some protesters were removed from the Rajghat area and were taken to Kamla Market Police Station,' a senior police officer noted.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor indicated that around 100 BJP workers, including Sachdeva, were detained. Lashing out at Kejriwal's visit, Sachdeva remarked, 'A person who is behind bars for the liquor scam is going to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.' He further criticized Kejriwal for failing to address Delhi's water and power crises during his bail period.

