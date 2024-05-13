Left Menu

Two hostile drones crash near Moshav Beit Hillel, sparking fire

Two hostile aerial drones crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, exploding in the area of Moshav Beit Hillel

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 15:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 13 (ANI/TPS): Two hostile aerial drones crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, exploding in the area of Moshav Beit Hillel.

Firefighters have extinguished the fire that broke out from the blast. No injuries were reported. The Israel Defence Forces said the incident is under review. (ANI/TPS)

