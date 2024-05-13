Two hostile drones crash near Moshav Beit Hillel, sparking fire
Two hostile aerial drones crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, exploding in the area of Moshav Beit Hillel
ANI | Updated: 13-05-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 15:08 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Tel Aviv [Israel], May 13 (ANI/TPS): Two hostile aerial drones crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, exploding in the area of Moshav Beit Hillel.
Firefighters have extinguished the fire that broke out from the blast. No injuries were reported. The Israel Defence Forces said the incident is under review. (ANI/TPS)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
