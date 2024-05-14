India sends USD 1 million flood relief assistance to Kenya

The Government of India is extending humanitarian assistance to the government of Kenya in the wake of the devastation caused by the floods that have hit the country. 38 out of 47 counties have been affected. An estimated 267 people have died, 188 injured and over 2,80,000 displaced, the Ministry of External Affairs informed in a press release. A relief consignment is being airlifted today on an Indian Air Force plane and comprises 22 tonnes of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief items (HADR), including tents, sleeping bags/mats, blankets, power generation sets, ready-to-eat meals, basic sanitary utilities and hygiene kits, to provide immediate succour to the people of Kenya, the release added.

The consignment also contains about 18 tonnes of medical aid, comprising essential life-saving drugs and surgical equipment required for critical care and wound management. It also includes items required for baby food, water purification, menstrual hygiene, and repelling mosquitoes, along with malaria and dengue diagnostic kits, anti-venom treatment and several types of testing kits that can be readily deployed on the ground, it also said. The Indian Naval ship INS Sumedha had earlier reached Mombasa on May 10 to extend immediate relief, comprising one HADR pallet and two medical pallets.

The assistance to Kenya is a reiteration of our strong and friendly relations with the country, in the spirit of South-South cooperation and our commitment to keeping Africa on top of our priorities, as spelt out by PM Narendra Modi. India also extends deep sympathies to the government and people of the Republic of Kenya for the damage and destruction caused by the floods, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Torrential rains have caused devastating floods in Kenya, where more than 200 people have died, thousands have been displaced and nearly 2,000 schools have been destroyed. All remaining schools have been shut down until further notice, Al Jazeera reported on May 4. Rains have been ravaging Kenya since March during some of the most catastrophic weather events in the country for years. Now, Cyclone Hidaya is expected to hit Kenya and neighbouring Tanzania late on Friday, which could further worsen the flooding. This comes amid recent heavy rainfall across East Africa.

The flooding has wreaked havoc in Kenya, causing death and destruction. (ANI)

