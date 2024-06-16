NEET: Controversies and Calls for Reform by Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin has labeled the NEET examination as a 'scam' that goes against student interests and social justice. In a recent post on X, Stalin emphasized that NEET fundamentally hinders opportunities for oppressed students in a society where education has been historically denied.

He pointed to recent allegations of fraud involving Gujarat Police registering an FIR for tampered OMR sheets, implicating several NEET coaching centers. The CM stressed the need for systemic changes, noting longstanding issues culminating in student tragedies, including the case of S Anitha, a Tamil girl who took her own life in 2017 after her plea against NEET failed.

The Kerala Congress echoed these sentiments, highlighting Anitha's academic excellence and her unfortunate demise as evidence of the system's inequities. The call to reconsider NEET comes amidst mounting evidence of its one-sided nature and the disadvantages it imposes on marginalized students.

