Left Menu

Imran Khan's party raises concerns over his jail security ahead of Supreme Court appearance

Imran Khan's forthcoming address marks his first public appearance since his arrest last August in a Toshakhana case.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 09:56 IST
Imran Khan's party raises concerns over his jail security ahead of Supreme Court appearance
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo/X@ImranKhanPTI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Ahead of Imran Khan's anticipated appearance via video link in a Supreme Court hearing, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan expressed concerns regarding the security conditions at Adiala Jail, where the party's founder is detained, Dawn reported. This will be Imran's first public appearance since his arrest in last August in a Toshakhana case.

Justice Athar Minallah on Tuesday said that the apex court could not deny Imran Khan an audience if he wished to appear in person for a case concerning alterations to the country's accountability laws. Consequently, a five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, deliberated before instructing the federal and Punjab governments to facilitate Imran's appearance via video link from Adiala Jail on Thursday, as reported by Dawn. While historically convicted individuals were barred from representing themselves in court, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar committed to complying with the directive, despite this norm.

PTI and Imran Khan's family have raised concerns about perceived restrictions imposed on him ahead of the hearing. Imran's sister, Aleema Khanum, highlighted sudden changes in his security detail and the cancellation of scheduled meetings. Addressing reporters, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan alleged recent deteriorations in jail conditions, particularly in the last three to four days. He mentioned the replacement of Imran's security guards on Monday and claimed that stringent security measures prevented lawyer meetings and weekly interactions with political leaders.

Hasan further noted the cancellation of hearings in the Al Qadir Trust case within Adiala Jail and the postponement of proceedings in the cipher and Toshakhana cases, all following the Supreme Court's order for Imran's video appearance. The spokesperson condemned these alleged security enhancements, attributing them to the state and its officials' apprehension towards Imran Khan. Hasan asserted that Imran's potential appearance via video link posed a threat to those in power, who had refrained from broadcasting his voice or face for the past nine months.

Highlighting the broader context, Hasan referenced recent controversies, including a letter by six Islamabad High Court judges alleging intelligence apparatus interference in judicial proceedings. The spokesperson concluded by emphasising the need to address the situation comprehensively, echoing concerns over potential obstruction of Imran Khan's video appearance, which he deemed the authorities' actual objective, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024