Supreme Court to Review Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood Restoration Plea
The Supreme Court of India is considering a plea for the time-bound restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. Filed by Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and Khurshaid Ahmad Malik, the plea seeks urgent hearings following the 2019 revocation of Article 370. Assembly elections are scheduled for September 2024.
The Supreme Court of India has agreed to deliberate on a plea advocating for the prompt restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. This comes in light of the 2019 revocation of Article 370, which stripped the region of its special status.
Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the applicants, addressed a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, highlighting the urgent need for the hearing.
The application has been submitted by Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, an academician, and socio-political activist Khurshaid Ahmad Malik. The court, in a previous ruling, had emphasized the necessity of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and scheduled assembly elections by September 2024.
