Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Plea for Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Restoration

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday agreed to schedule a hearing for an application demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood within two months. Advocate Gopal Shankarnarayan highlighted the urgent need for the case to be listed, to which Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud responded affirmatively about the listing.

Submitted by college teacher Zahoor Ahmed Bhat and activist Khurshaid Ahmad Malik, the application emphasized the necessity of swift statehood restoration for Jammu and Kashmir as previously promised by the federal government. The application criticized the Union for taking no action over the past ten months following the Article 370 judgment.

The application further argued that failing to reinstate Jammu and Kashmir's statehood promptly would harm the country's federal structure. It also referred to the peaceful conclusion of recent elections, underscoring the absence of security threats if the Supreme Court were to mandate swift statehood restoration.

