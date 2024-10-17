Left Menu

Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Plea for Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Restoration

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear a plea advocating the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir within two months. Filed by Zahoor Ahmed Bhat and Khurshaid Ahmad Malik, the application asserts a delay would harm the federal structure and violate democratic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:09 IST
Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Plea for Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Restoration
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday agreed to schedule a hearing for an application demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood within two months. Advocate Gopal Shankarnarayan highlighted the urgent need for the case to be listed, to which Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud responded affirmatively about the listing.

Submitted by college teacher Zahoor Ahmed Bhat and activist Khurshaid Ahmad Malik, the application emphasized the necessity of swift statehood restoration for Jammu and Kashmir as previously promised by the federal government. The application criticized the Union for taking no action over the past ten months following the Article 370 judgment.

The application further argued that failing to reinstate Jammu and Kashmir's statehood promptly would harm the country's federal structure. It also referred to the peaceful conclusion of recent elections, underscoring the absence of security threats if the Supreme Court were to mandate swift statehood restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024