Supreme Court Upholds Section 6A of Citizenship Act

In a significant ruling on Thursday, the Supreme Court validated the constitutional status of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, impacting illegal immigrants in Assam, with a 4:1 majority verdict.

The judgment, spearheaded by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, pointed to the Assam Accord as a politically motivated resolution to the challenging issue of illegal migration.

Justices Surya Kant, M. M. Sundresh, and Manoj Misra backed the legal competence of Parliament in crafting the provision, while Justice Pardiwala dissented, deeming Section 6A unconstitutional.

