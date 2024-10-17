Supreme Court Denies Block on Haryana CM Oath Ceremony

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, declined to postpone the oath-taking ceremony of the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana. Scheduled to take place shortly in Panchkula, the event marks Saini's second term as chief minister.

Headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, the bench took a stern view of the plea requesting a delay. The Chief Justice stated that they would consider imposing costs on the petitioner for such a filing, emphasizing the court's stance against halting the swearing-in of a democratically elected government.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya of Haryana will administer the oath to Saini in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent BJP and NDA figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)