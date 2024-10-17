Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Block on Haryana CM Oath Ceremony

The Supreme Court refused to delay the oath-taking ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini's BJP government in Haryana. The court, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, warned the petitioner of possible costs for filing the plea. Saini is set to be sworn in as Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 12:46 IST
Supreme Court Denies Block on Haryana CM Oath Ceremony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, declined to postpone the oath-taking ceremony of the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana. Scheduled to take place shortly in Panchkula, the event marks Saini's second term as chief minister.

Headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, the bench took a stern view of the plea requesting a delay. The Chief Justice stated that they would consider imposing costs on the petitioner for such a filing, emphasizing the court's stance against halting the swearing-in of a democratically elected government.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya of Haryana will administer the oath to Saini in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent BJP and NDA figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024