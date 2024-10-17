Supreme Court Denies Block on Haryana CM Oath Ceremony
The Supreme Court refused to delay the oath-taking ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini's BJP government in Haryana. The court, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, warned the petitioner of possible costs for filing the plea. Saini is set to be sworn in as Chief Minister.
The Supreme Court, on Thursday, declined to postpone the oath-taking ceremony of the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana. Scheduled to take place shortly in Panchkula, the event marks Saini's second term as chief minister.
Headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, the bench took a stern view of the plea requesting a delay. The Chief Justice stated that they would consider imposing costs on the petitioner for such a filing, emphasizing the court's stance against halting the swearing-in of a democratically elected government.
Governor Bandaru Dattatreya of Haryana will administer the oath to Saini in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent BJP and NDA figures.
