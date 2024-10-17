Left Menu

Potential Hamas Leader Assassination Amidst Gaza Conflict

The Israeli military is investigating whether Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in a recent operation in Gaza targeting militants. Sinwar's death would be significant after his key role in the October attacks on Israel. Israel's campaign has dramatically impacted Gaza, displacing many residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:50 IST
The Israeli military announced on Thursday that it is investigating the possibility of killing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in an operation in the Gaza Strip that targeted three militants. The military noted that it has not yet confirmed the identities of the individuals involved.

There is no evidence suggesting Israeli hostages were in the building where the militants were killed. Hamas has not provided any comments on the incident.

Sinwar's potential death would be a significant victory for the Israeli military and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following several high-profile assassinations of adversaries. Sinwar, wanted for orchestrating the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, has been elusive, potentially hiding in Hamas' extensive tunnel networks under Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

