Biden and Netanyahu Seize Opportunity After Hamas Leader's Death

In the wake of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's death, a significant diplomatic conversation unfolded between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to a U.S. official, the two leaders discussed the potential implications of Sinwar's demise, viewing it as an opportunity to push forward with releasing hostages in Gaza.

Netanyahu's office issued a statement affirming their commitment to collaborate on this critical goal, setting the stage for strategic joint efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)