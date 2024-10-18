Biden and Netanyahu Seize Opportunity After Hamas Leader's Death
Following Yahya Sinwar's death, U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the potential to use this development to secure the release of hostages in Gaza. Both leaders have agreed to collaborate on this endeavor, according to a statement from Netanyahu's office.
In the wake of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's death, a significant diplomatic conversation unfolded between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
According to a U.S. official, the two leaders discussed the potential implications of Sinwar's demise, viewing it as an opportunity to push forward with releasing hostages in Gaza.
Netanyahu's office issued a statement affirming their commitment to collaborate on this critical goal, setting the stage for strategic joint efforts in the region.
