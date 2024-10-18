Left Menu

Biden and Netanyahu Seize Opportunity After Hamas Leader's Death

Following Yahya Sinwar's death, U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the potential to use this development to secure the release of hostages in Gaza. Both leaders have agreed to collaborate on this endeavor, according to a statement from Netanyahu's office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2024 01:19 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 01:19 IST
In the wake of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's death, a significant diplomatic conversation unfolded between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to a U.S. official, the two leaders discussed the potential implications of Sinwar's demise, viewing it as an opportunity to push forward with releasing hostages in Gaza.

Netanyahu's office issued a statement affirming their commitment to collaborate on this critical goal, setting the stage for strategic joint efforts in the region.

