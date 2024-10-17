Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israeli Military Claims Possible Elimination of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

The Israeli military is investigating whether it has killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during an operation in the Gaza Strip. While confirming three militants were killed, identification remains pending. If true, this would represent a significant success for Israel amid ongoing conflicts and past high-profile enemy assassinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:15 IST
The Israeli military is probing the possibility of having killed prominent Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in its latest operation in the Gaza Strip. The operation, targeting three militants in Rafah, has yet to confirm Sinwar's identity through DNA tests, leaving the outcome uncertain.

The potential death of Sinwar would mark a significant achievement for Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, strengthening their ongoing efforts following previous successful operations against high-profile adversaries. Israeli Army Radio reported the incident as part of a targeted ground mission, although visual evidence leaves room for doubt.

Sinwar had previously escaped detection, potentially through an extensive network of tunnels under Gaza. If confirmed, his death could further tilt the scales in Israel's favor amid a bloody conflict, which began with Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, causing significant casualties and massive displacement in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

