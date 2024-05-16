Pakistan: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi says he is being defamed over legal, declared property

Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi voiced his displeasure in response to the latest Dubai Leaks controversy, saying it is unjust to depict his lifetime profits as unlawful, according to ARY News. The interior minister disclosed that his wife has a home in London during a media conference in Lahore.

He claimed that his wife had owned a property in Dubai since 2017 and that it was sold in 2023. Mohsin Naqvi, the interior minister, stressed the importance of looking into the people listed in the Dubai leaks to see if any illicit funds were utilised to purchase homes overseas. Mohsin Naqvi restated that there should be no cause for media attention if he bought homes using legal means and in accordance with the law, reported ARY News.

The minister emphasized that all his financial activities, including property purchases, have been transparently reflected in his election returns. Naqvi drew attention to the fact that he did not hold any governmental office when he purchased the home in question ten years ago.

The Minister expressed disapproval of the targeting of persons who own houses overseas, pointing out that thousands of people possess such assets but that just a select few are being singled out. He demanded that people who conceal their assets face consequences, stressing that respectable commercial endeavours, like as overseas ventures, must not be associated with shame. Naqvi contrasted this with the unfavourable image of businessmen in Pakistan by drawing a comparison with India, where businessmen are supported for development, ARY News reported.

He stressed the need for businessmen in Pakistan to be treated fairly and equally and stressed the validity of making legitimate investments outside. (ANI)

