"In contact with Singapore Airlines...ready to support them": Boeing after flight makes emergency landing

The Singapore Airlines Boeing flight was operating from London's Heathrow Airport to Singapore on May 20 (local time). It had to make an emergency landing due to "severe turbulences."

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 20:48 IST
Boeing (Image: X/@Boeing). Image Credit: ANI

Boeing said that it is in contact with the Singapore Airlines flight, which made an emergency landing in Bangkok on Tuesday during which one person died and several others were injured. It also expressed its condolence for the family of the deceased passenger.

"We are in contact with Singapore Airlines regarding flight SQ321 and stand ready to support them. We extend our deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one, and our thoughts are with the passengers and crew," Boeing said in a statement on Tuesday. The Singapore Airlines Boeing flight was operating from London's Heathrow Airport to Singapore on May 20 (local time). It had to make an emergency landing due to "severe turbulences."

"Singapore Airlines flight SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545 hrs local time on 21 May 2024," Singapore Airlines wrote in a post on X. The airline confirmed that there is one fatality and injuries onboard, and stated that all "possible assistance" will be provided to the passengers on the aircraft.

"We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," the airline said. "Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft," it added.

Further details are awaited in the matter. (ANI)

