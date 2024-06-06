Left Menu

Guinean national stabbed to death in Tel Aviv

A Guinean man in his 30s was stabbed to death in Tel Aviv.

06-06-2024
Guinean national stabbed to death in Tel Aviv
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], June 6 (ANI/TPS): A Guinean man in his 30s was stabbed to death in Tel Aviv.

Magen David Adom responders declared him dead at the scene.

Police say the incident is criminal in nature. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

