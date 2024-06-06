Guinean national stabbed to death in Tel Aviv
A Guinean man in his 30s was stabbed to death in Tel Aviv.
Magen David Adom responders declared him dead at the scene.
Police say the incident is criminal in nature. (ANI/TPS)
