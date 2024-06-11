Left Menu

Japan-India maritime exercise 'Jimex 24' commences in Japan

Indian Navy's indigenous stealth frigate, INS Shivalik, arrived at Yokosuka, Japan, on Tuesday to participate in the eighth edition of the Japan-India Maritime Exercise 2024 (JIMEX 24).

ANI | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:03 IST
Japan-India Maritime Exercise-Jimex 24, commences in Japan (Photo/Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

"INS Shivalik was warmly welcomed by Vice Admiral ITO Hiroshi, Commander of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) Yokosuka District, and Ambassador Sibi George, Ambassador of India to Japan," the release added. The exercise includes both harbour and sea phases. The harbour phase will comprise professional, sports and social interactions, after which the two navies will jointly hone their war fighting skills at sea and enhance their interoperability through complex multi-discipline operations in the surface, sub-surface and air domains.

The INS is being represented by INS Shivalik and the JMSDF is being represented by the Guided Missile Destroyer, JS Yugiri. Integral helicopters from both navies will also participate in the joint exercise. Having grown in scope and complexity over the years, JIMEX 24 provides an opportunity to learn from each other's best practices and facilitates operational interactions between IN and JMSDF to foster mutual cooperation and reaffirm their shared commitment towards maritime security in the Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

