UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Adha greetings with leaders of sisterly countries

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 16 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha with a number of leaders of sisterly countries through phone calls.

During the phone conversations, the UAE President exchanged Eid best wishes with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

Their Highnesses and Majesties expressed their best wishes for good health and happiness to all on this blessed occasion, praying to God Almighty to perpetuate goodness and well-being in their countries and their peoples. They also expressed their shared wish that stability and prosperity will prevail in the Arab and Muslim nations and the whole world. (ANI/WAM)

