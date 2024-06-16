Left Menu

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Adha greetings with leaders of sisterly countries

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha with a number of leaders of sisterly countries through phone calls.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 08:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 08:59 IST
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Adha greetings with leaders of sisterly countries
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 16 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha with a number of leaders of sisterly countries through phone calls.

During the phone conversations, the UAE President exchanged Eid best wishes with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

Their Highnesses and Majesties expressed their best wishes for good health and happiness to all on this blessed occasion, praying to God Almighty to perpetuate goodness and well-being in their countries and their peoples. They also expressed their shared wish that stability and prosperity will prevail in the Arab and Muslim nations and the whole world. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024