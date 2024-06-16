Left Menu

Bandits in Pakistan using women's voices to lure victims

Once infamous as no-go zones due to rampant highway robbery, these areas are now witnessing a new wave of trickery that has alarmed residents, particularly in Thatta.

Bandits in the Kutcha regions of Sindh, spanning districts like Thatta, Kandhkot, and Kashmore, have adopted a new tactic to deceive and rob unsuspecting victims: they employ women's voices to lure and ensnare their prey, The Express Tribune reported. Once infamous as no-go zones due to rampant highway robbery, these areas are now witnessing a new wave of trickery that has alarmed residents, particularly in Thatta.

In a recent incident, two labourers, Muhammad Rahim Jakhro and Wahid Bakhsh Jakhro from Chatto Chand in Thatta, fell victim to this ploy. They were enticed by what they believed to be female voices, beckoning them to meet in Ghouspur, Kandhkot, as reported by The Express Tribune. Police stationed at the last checkpoint in the Kutcha area became suspicious and intercepted the men for questioning. The labourers confessed they were responding to an invitation they received.

Upon investigating the phone numbers provided by the victims, police discovered they belonged to the bandits orchestrating the deceitful scheme. These imposters posing as hosts even threatened the police, warning them against interference. Undeterred by the threats, law enforcement promptly escorted the labourers to the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), ensuring their safe return to Thatta, The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

