Controversial Deportations of Pakistani Nationals from Jammu and Kashmir
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have initiated the deportation of 60 Pakistani nationals, including the mother of a slain police officer. Many deportees are family members of former militants. Criticism arises over the inclusion of individuals from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, as families appeal to Indian leaders for intervention.
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have commenced the deportation process for 60 Pakistani nationals, sparking controversy. Among those being deported is the mother of a policeman killed in a terror attack, reflecting the complex familial ties across borders.
The deportees, predominantly relatives of former militants, were gathered from multiple districts including Srinagar, Baramulla, and Kupwara. They were transported by bus to Punjab and will be handed over to Pakistani authorities at the Wagah border.
Family members, such as Mohammad Younus, expressed discontent, highlighting issues over territories and long-established residency. Appeals have been made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to reconsider these deportations.
