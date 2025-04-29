Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Unveils 'Mukhyamantri Bal Ashray Yojana' for Orphans' Welfare

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the construction of shelter homes for orphans in 10 districts under the 'Mukhyamantri Bal Ashray Yojana'. A budget of Rs 100 crore is allocated to provide secure environments, education, and development opportunities for orphaned and destitute children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to construct shelter homes for orphans across 10 districts under the newly launched 'Mukhyamantri Bal Ashray Yojana', as announced in an official statement on Tuesday.

The project, with a budget of Rs 100 crore, aims to provide care and protection to orphaned, abandoned, and destitute children, while promoting their holistic development. The Department of Women Welfare is tasked with operating these homes across the state.

In its first phase, the plan includes constructing facilities in districts such as Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Lucknow. Each home can accommodate up to 100 children and will offer necessities like nutritious food, education, and skill-building, alongside counselling to support mental and physical health.

