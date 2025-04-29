Supreme Court to Revisit Nithari Case Acquittals

The Supreme Court has set a hearing on July 30 to examine pleas contesting the acquittal of Surendra Koli in the infamous Nithari serial killings case of 2006. The decision comes after the Allahabad High Court previously overturned Koli's death sentence due to a lack of definite evidence.

The case was brought into the spotlight when skeletal remains of several children were discovered near Moninder Singh Pandher's residence in Nithari, Uttar Pradesh. A trial court had initially sentenced Koli to death in 2010, but subsequent appeals led to his acquittal alongside Pandher.

The controversial nature of the case has attracted several appeals, including those from the CBI and the Uttar Pradesh government, to the Supreme Court. Petitioners argue the investigation was mishandled, compromising justice for the victims. With ongoing debates about the reliability of circumstantial evidence, the court's upcoming decision is highly anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)