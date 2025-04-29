Left Menu

Supreme Court to Revisit Nithari Case Acquittals

The Supreme Court will hear pleas challenging the acquittal of Surendra Koli in the notorious 2006 Nithari serial killings. Despite the gruesome nature of the crimes, involving skeletal remains found near Moninder Singh Pandher's home, the Allahabad High Court had overturned Koli's death sentence citing insufficient evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:48 IST
Supreme Court to Revisit Nithari Case Acquittals
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has set a hearing on July 30 to examine pleas contesting the acquittal of Surendra Koli in the infamous Nithari serial killings case of 2006. The decision comes after the Allahabad High Court previously overturned Koli's death sentence due to a lack of definite evidence.

The case was brought into the spotlight when skeletal remains of several children were discovered near Moninder Singh Pandher's residence in Nithari, Uttar Pradesh. A trial court had initially sentenced Koli to death in 2010, but subsequent appeals led to his acquittal alongside Pandher.

The controversial nature of the case has attracted several appeals, including those from the CBI and the Uttar Pradesh government, to the Supreme Court. Petitioners argue the investigation was mishandled, compromising justice for the victims. With ongoing debates about the reliability of circumstantial evidence, the court's upcoming decision is highly anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025