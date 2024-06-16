Balochistan's BNM condemns Pakistan's neglect of long-term effects caused by radiation post-nuclear tests, calls for justice

The Baloch National Movement (BNM), a Baloch rights organisation, held a series of conferences in Awaran, Kech, and Gwadar districts of Balochistan to address the ongoing issue of radiation exposure faced by the Baloch community since Pakistan conducted nuclear tests on May 28, 1998. In a statement released on Saturday, the BNM reported that these conferences were attended by local residents and BNM members.

The BNM statement claims that Pakistan did not take adequate measures during the 1998 nuclear tests in Chaghi mountain of Balochistan to prevent radiation exposure to nearby areas. Consequently, locals have been suffering from skin and blood cancers for years. The statement emphasised Pakistan's responsibility as an occupying power for these health repercussions. "After 26 years, people in Raskoh and surrounding areas continue to suffer. Skin and blood cancers have become common; diseases that were once rare are now claiming dozens of lives annually," the BNM statement asserted.

During the conferences, speakers lamented what they described as Pakistan's inhumane treatment of the Baloch community, which includes allegations of promoting drug use, fostering illiteracy, and displacing people from their lands. They also accused Pakistan of exploiting Baloch resources in Dera Bugti, Reko Dik, and Gwadar in collaboration with China, while the living conditions of Baloch people deteriorate. "The struggle for our rights against Pakistan's oppressive regime is essential," speakers affirmed, emphasising the need to strengthen national institutions for the prosperity of current and future Baloch generations.

The BNM had previously organised protests in Germany and the Netherlands, highlighting similar concerns. Lateef, a Baloch resident in the Netherlands, condemned the nuclear tests as part of Pakistan's genocidal policies. He pointed out ongoing environmental and health impacts, stating, "The radiation effects persist, causing diseases like lung, liver, and blood cancers, as well as severe skin and nervous system disorders. Even newborns suffer from congenital diseases." Another protestor, Basit Zaheer, underscored the long-term environmental consequences, noting, "Two hydrogen bombs were detonated in Balochistan, affecting the land's fertility and wildlife. Despite our pleas, affected areas lack hospitals capable of detecting high levels of radioactivity."

The protests and conferences reflect the Baloch community's ongoing struggle against the aftermath of Pakistan's nuclear tests and its broader grievances regarding exploitation and marginalisation. (ANI)

