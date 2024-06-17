PM Modi extends wishes to Oman Sultan on Eid al-Adha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended greetings to Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the people of Oman on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. According to the Indian Embassy in Oman press release, PM Modi stated that the Eid al-Adha festival is an integral part of India's multicultural heritage and is celebrated by millions of Indian citizens of the Islamic faith. PM Modi extended his best wishes for Oman Sultan's good health and well-being.

The Indian Embassy in Oman press release stated, "Noting that the festival is an integral part of India's multicultural heritage and is celebrated by millions of Indian citizens of the Islamic faith, Prime Minister mentioned that the occasion reminds us of the values of sacrifice, compassion, and brotherhood, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world." "The Prime Minister extended his best wishes for the Sultan's good health and well-being and for abiding peace and prosperity for the people of the Sultanate of Oman," it added.

Eid Al-Adha is a holy occasion and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. The festival is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges, and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Muscat stated, "Prime Minister @narendramodi has extended sincere greetings to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the people of the Sultanate of Oman on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha." Mosques and several religious sites across the country on Monday were thronged by the devout who gathered to offer Namaz on the auspicious occasion of the holy ''Eid al-Adha festival.

Earlier on June 11, PM Modi expressed gratitude to Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for his call and appreciated his warm felicitations and words of friendship, after the BJP-led NDA won a majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Thank Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of the Sultanate of Oman for his call and deeply appreciate his warm felicitations and words of friendship."

Further, PM Modi underscored the long-standing strategic relationship between India and Oman, noting that it is set to become even stronger in the future. "The centuries-old India-Oman strategic ties are destined to scale new heights," PM Modi said on X.

On June 9, Narendra Modi took the oath in Rashtrapati Bhavan as the PM of India for the third consecutive term. The oath ceremony was attended by leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region. (ANI)

