Left Menu

Israel's surplus in current accounts USD 6.7 billion to start 2024

Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics reported that the surplus in the current account in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, minus the effect of seasonality, amounted to USD 6.7 billion, compared to $9.3 billion in the previous quarter.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 22:52 IST
Israel's surplus in current accounts USD 6.7 billion to start 2024
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 18 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics reported that the surplus in the current account in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, minus the effect of seasonality, amounted to USD 6.7 billion, compared to USD 9.3 billion in the previous quarter. This drop of USD 2.6 billion in the current account is a result of a decrease of USD 2.1 and USD 0.2 billion in the goods account and the services account respectively and from a decrease of $0.4 billion in the secondary income account.

The primary revenue account remained almost unchanged. The deficit in the goods account, exports minus imports minus the effect of seasonality, in Q1 totaled USD 6.6 billion.

The surplus in the services account in Q1 2024, minus the effect of seasonality, totaled USD 10.5 billion. Israeli residents' income from financial investments abroad, minus seasonal effects, amounted to USD 5.1 billion in Q1 2024, compared USD 5.2 billion in the previous quarter.

The income of residents abroad from their financial investments in Israel, minus the effect of seasonality, totaled USD 4.2 billion. The data on the current account surplus are obtained from the summary of the balance of payments compiled by the Central Bureau of Statistics for the first quarter of 2024.

The summary includes the transactions of Israeli residents with abroad in the goods account, the services, the primary incomes (incomes from financial investments and salaried wages) and the secondary incomes (transfers current) in current dollars and minus the effect of seasonality. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024