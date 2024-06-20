US: Indian embassy organises yoga session in Washington DC ahead of International Day of Yoga

The Indian Embassy in the US organised a Yoga session in Washington, DC ahead of the 10th edition of the International Day of Yoga. A large number of people participated in the yoga session on Thursday organised at The Wharf in Washington, DC.

Sripriya Ranganathan, Deputy Ambassador at the Indian embassy in the US, said that India has brought yoga to the centre stage. "The role that India has played in bringing this centre stage, taking it to the UN and making this a day in which we come together to recognize the power of yoga and to recognize how yoga can add value to our lives and how yoga is very contemporary," she said.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world annually on June 21, following its adoption by the United Nations in 2014. Ranganathan further said that it goes back 5000-6000 years, however, it remains so current.

"It's an ancient tradition. It's a wellness tradition that goes back 5000, 6000 years, but it remains so current," she said. The Deputy Ambassador further stressed that the value of yoga has now far more appreciation, adding that it has become a part of every family, community and institution.

"There is far more of an appreciation of the value of yoga. It's become really a part of every family, every community, every institution to start thinking about how yoga can bring value to their lives and to help the members of that community and their families in dealing with the challenges that we face in the world today," she told ANI. Ranganathan added that now, even young people and students are also very involved in this and look at yoga as a wholesome and holistic tradition.

"I see wherever I go in the US that young people, students, particularly kids in college...are very involved in this. Initially, they come in in terms of seeing this as a physical fitness tradition. But I think they move on very quickly to see what a wholesome and holistic tradition," she said. The Deputy Ambassador further said that this time, they have tied up and partnered with many organizations in the US and have made this almost a month-long celebration.

"We just tied up and partnered with so many organizations around the country. This is what we are doing in DC. What our consolation is, are doing all around the country. We have really been able to reach out so much more and make this almost a month-long celebration. It's not just the day, but it's the entire month in which we are bringing yoga centre stage in terms of our outreach to the community," she said. One of the participants at the yoga session, Michael shared his excitement to celebrate the 10th International Day of Yoga and said that it is a great celebration of community and culture.

"I think yoga really signifies bringing your body and mind at peace with the world around you. And as we heard earlier today, I think that that is something that is most needed today. And so again, happy to be here to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Yoga. And hopefully, we can use this as a way to bring about more peace and harmony between us," Michael said. This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," highlights the dual role of yoga in fostering individual and societal well-being. (ANI)

