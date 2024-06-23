Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar to visit UAE today, to discuss wide-ranging partnership issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to UAE on Sunday and will meet his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan the two leaders are expected to discuss on wide-ranging issues of the partnership.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to UAE on Sunday, and meet his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders are expected to discuss the wide-ranging issues of the partnership.

"During the visit, EAM will have a meeting with his UAE counterpart on wide-ranging issues of the partnership," MEA said in an official statement. Further, the statement added that "this visit will provide an opportunity to review the entire spectrum of comprehensive strategic partnerships between India and UAE and regional and global developments."

Recently, Jaishankar visited Sri Lanka, called on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on June 20 and reaffirmed India's steadfast support through various development and connectivity projects. It was S Jaishankar's first bilateral visit as External Affairs Minister after his re-appointment. His visit to Colombo comes after Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's recent visit to India to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9.

EAM Jaishankar called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo and appreciated the progress made on various bilateral projects and initiatives. They also jointly unveiled the virtual plaque to mark the formal commissioning of the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre built with a USD 6 million grant from India.

The EAM discussed the way forward for India-Sri Lanka cooperation, especially in power, energy, connectivity, port infrastructure, aviation, digital, health, food security, education and tourism sectors. Jaishankar also joined Sri Lankan President at the virtual commissioning of Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) and the virtual handing over of 154 houses under the housing schemes of the government of India.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Concluded a productive visit to Sri Lanka, my first in this new term. We will always be a reliable friend and a dependable partner for our Sri Lankan friends." His visit underscores the central place that Sri Lanka occupies in India's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy and SAGAR Vision, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release. (ANI)

