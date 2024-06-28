Left Menu

Emirates' Rulers condole with Saudi King over passing of Prince Mansour's mother

Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of the mother of Prince Mansour bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

28-06-2024
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 28 (ANI/WAM): Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of the mother of Prince Mansour bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The messages were sent by Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers sent similar cables to the Saudi King. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

