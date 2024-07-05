Activist Uncovers Security Lapses in PoJK Prison Break: Internal Conspiracy Suspected

Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, an activist from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), has spotlighted significant security lapses in the recent Rawalakot prison break incident where 20 criminals escaped. Khan suggested that this might be an internal conspiracy rather than a mere orchestrated escape by the prisoners.

Khan stated that the Rawalakot prison has been in disrepair for years, with renovation projects halted by the Pakistani administration. He emphasized that this is not the first such incident in the area, citing a previous escape in 2007.

During an interview with London-based author Shabir Choudhry, Khan described the prison as a frail structure of just 5-7 rooms, severely damaged during the 2005 floods. He highlighted that the Pakistani authorities had promised to build a replacement prison, but the project was inexplicably abandoned.

Raising the possibility of an inside job, Khan remarked that the prison was meant to hold judicial custody prisoners only. On the day of the escape, fewer defense personnel were present due to a holiday, and detainees were given unusual supplies like lassi and red chilli powder, which aided their escape. Khan questioned how such a coordinated escape could occur without internal collusion.

Khan also recounted a tragic incident involving a youngster caught at the wrong place at the wrong time; this youth was allegedly killed by the escapees. He mentioned a video showing the boy in a wounded state on the prison stairs, yet no immediate medical aid was provided, despite the hospital being only a 10-minute walk away.

When questioned about the possible perpetrators of the youngster's death, Khan stated that only a police investigation could reveal the truth. He highlighted his personal familiarity with the area from his days living in PoJK, pressing for a thorough and transparent investigation.