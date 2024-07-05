Left Menu

Third Day of Sit-In for Missing Zaheer Baloch Draws Widespread Support

The sit-in at Quetta Press Club demanding the safe return of forcibly abducted Zaheer Baloch entered its third day, gaining support from Baloch rights organisations and leaders like Agha Zubair Shah. The continuous protests highlight failed negotiations and increasing public pressure on authorities.

Updated: 05-07-2024 23:01 IST
Family of Zaheer Baloch hold a sit-in in Quetta
  Paksitan

The sit-in organized in front of the Quetta Press Club to demand the safe return of forcibly abducted Zaheer Baloch entered its third day on Thursday, The Balochistan Post (TBP) reported. The victim's family initially demonstrated by blocking the road in the Sariab area of Quetta. The protest has since drawn significant attention, with several Baloch rights organizations joining in.

Leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Agha Zubair Shah and other PTM members visited the protest site. Shah, who was arrested a few days ago and released on Wednesday night, lent his support to the demonstrators. According to TBP, Zaheer was abducted from Quetta by Pakistani forces. At a press conference held last Friday, Zaheer's wife pleaded for his immediate and safe return, warning of large-scale demonstrations with regional organizations in support of missing people in Balochistan.

Earlier, a demonstration demanding Zaheer's release was led by prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC). The protests saw the involvement of local residents and relatives of other missing persons. TBP reported that negotiations between Zaheer's family and the local administration had failed, triggering a continuous sit-in.

Demonstrators are also demanding that Zaheer Ahmed be brought to court and an FIR be filed against the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for his disappearance. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Zaheer Baloch's wife said he has been missing since June 27 and that their protests over the past three days have yet to elicit a response from authorities, according to the TBP report.

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

