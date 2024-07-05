Mexico Police Officer Praises Indian Training Programme, Highlights Cultural Ties

A Mexican police officer, M Olmos A, who received training at the Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar, praised the program on Friday, emphasizing that it imparted knowledge of better policing practices. 'For the past 15 days, we participated in special training here in India. Now, we know better practices for policing in my country,' Olmos told ANI.

Major General Deepak Mehra, Director of the School of Internal Security and SMART Policing, highlighted the strong cultural ties between Mexico and India. He noted that statues of eminent personalities like Mahatma Gandhi are prominently displayed in Mexico, symbolizing shared values of peace and non-violence. 'Together, these serve as a constant reminder of our shared values. Mexican poets and Nobel laureate Octavio Paz's works during his time in India are gateways for many Mexicans,' Mehra said.

Reflecting on the completion of the training program, Mehra underscored the mutual learning about values and cultures, praising the Embassy of India's role in coordinating the event. 'Their involvement deserves special appreciation,' he said. He also noted the cultural similarities, emphasizing the shared history of freedom struggles and mutual benefits in various sectors like textiles and law enforcement.

The Mexican Ambassador to India, Federico Salas, described the relationship between the two nations as increasingly close and expanding. 'We have a very good, increasingly close relationship. In programs like this, the Mexican police force benefits from the expertise of their Indian counterparts,' Salas remarked. He also pointed out the strong economic ties, with Mexico being a significant investor in India. Future high-level visits from the new Mexican government are anticipated to further strengthen these bonds.