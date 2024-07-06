Biden Stresses Trump Lies, Asserts His Capability to Lead
In a candid interview, US President Joe Biden emphasized his qualifications over former President Donald Trump, whom he labeled a 'pathological liar.' Biden criticized Trump's policies on economy, healthcare, and COVID-19 response, asserting he is the most qualified candidate to lead the nation.
US President Joe Biden has confidently proclaimed his superior qualifications to lead the country over former President Donald Trump, whom he harshly labeled a 'pathological liar,' ABC News reported. Biden emphasized that Trump lied over 20 times during their debate.
Addressing a close electoral college contest, Biden cited a '7 million votes' lead. On being behind in the popular vote, he dismissed the notion, saying, 'I don't buy that.' Biden reiterated his unmatched qualification for presidency.
Criticizing Trump further, Biden expressed, 'This is the guy who told us to put bleach in our arms to deal with COVID-19.' He also opposed Trump's economic and healthcare policies, asserting that Trump misled the public. Biden stressed his own readiness and qualifications to steer the nation and keep international alliances intact.
In a reflective moment, Biden acknowledged the stakes, stating, 'The next several years will determine what the next 60-70 years will be like.' Biden encouraged the public to judge his leadership during the upcoming NATO conference in the United States.
The interview also highlighted Biden taking full responsibility for his performance during the recent CNN debate with Trump, describing it as a 'bad episode.' It marked his first television interview since the debate.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
